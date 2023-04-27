In one of the cutest videos that has been going viral for quite some time now, a super cute daughter of a couple cried during their private moments. Of course, that doesn't mean the little girl was there during their special moment. It was what she heard that confused her. A couple in Arizona was working hard under the sheets as they believed their 6-year-old daughter was deep asleep. The young child, however, was scared by the sounds made during their intercourse, particularly the sound of her mother screaming. The mother of the girl is first heard on the TikTok video recording her husband stating that their daughter is weeping "cause she heard you screaming, and she wanted to make sure you were OK.” Little Girl Tries to Get Hold of Baby Monkey Clinging To Its Mother; Old Video Goes Viral Again, Leaving Netizens Irked.

Matt Underwood tells his wife Jayci Underwood in a now-viral TikTok video that their daughter "is crying because she heard you screaming, and she wanted to make sure you were OK." Then, Matt tells Jayci, who is in bed recording, to go talk to her. Jayci nods in agreement and walks into the first-grader's room while the camera is still rolling. The child's face is never revealed, and the room is pitch-black.

He instructs his wife to tell their daughter that everything will be fine in a conversation. She nods in agreement and enters her daughter's room. “I heard you screaming and I wanted to know what’s wrong,” a tiny voice says. “But no one was answering me. Our door was closed. I’m so sorry,” the mom replies.

“Oh, no, I’m not hurt. I’m sorry that I scared you.” the mom assures. “I also heard you ordering pizza,” the 6-year-old adds and the mom bursts out in giggles. The trending video was uploaded to TikTok on March 1 and has already received over 38 million views.

While most people fell in love with little girls, other kinds of responses were present as well, though. Someone posted on Twitter, “am i the only one who doesn’t find this funny in the slightest…? if you have a child in the house why would you SCREAM during intercourse with your partner? children don’t know what you’re doing, and even if they did it’s incredibly disrespectful and traumatizing for them?”

