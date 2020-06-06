Dawood Ibrahim Dead or Alive? Rumours of Underworld Don Dying of COVID-19 Go Viral On Social Media, Netizens Share Unverified News

Dawood Ibrahim (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, June 6: Rumours of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim dying due to the novel coronavirus are making rounds on social media. The details were first shared by NewsX, which quoted its sources saying that Ibrahim had passed away due to COVID-19 in Karachi, Pakistan. On Friday, it was reported that Dawood and his wife has tested positive for coronavirus and they were admitted to the Army Hospital in Karachi.

However, refuting the claims, Dawood's brother Anees Ibrahim said that the underworld don and the entire family are not affected by the virus. Speaking to news agency IANS, Anees said, "Bhai (Dawood) is fine and Shakeel is also fine. No one has tested positive for coronavirus. No one from our family is admitted in the hospital." Dawood Ibrahim, His Wife Did Not Test COVID-19 Positive in Pakistan, Brother Anees Ibrahim Refutes Media Claim.

Screenshot of NewsX Tweet:

Netizens Tweeting About Dawood Ibrahim's Death:

#Breaking Terrorist and underworld Don #DawoodIbrahim reported dead due to Covid19 and Lung disease in Karachi hospital. Waiting for confirmation! — ʜɪᴛᴀʀᴛʜ (ᴍᴀʀᴄᴏ)🇮🇳 (@warrior_hits) June 5, 2020

#DaWood already suffering from Kidney Related Disease and He's 64. And now According to News Reports,#DawoodIbrahim has tested #COVIDー19 Positive. Is there any hope, or we should invite coffin boys? pic.twitter.com/s8BMZ1z3Jy — Deapak Pandey 🇮🇳 (@07deap) June 5, 2020

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is believed to be staying in Karachi and is accused in numerous cases of cross border crimes including the serial blasts in Mumbai in 1993. For years, Islamabad has frequently denied Dawood and his family's presence in Pakistan.