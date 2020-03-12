Deer Wearing Hunter’s Blaze Orange Vests Spotted in Mishawaka Woods, Video Goes Viral

Deer spotted wearing vest (Photo Credits: ABC 7 Amarillo Twitter)

A deer wearing an orange vest was spotted in the Mishawaka area in Indiana. While the deer looks cute, it is not sure how the animal ended up with it. The clip shows the deer wearing the bright orange vest eating munching on something in the wild with other deer friends. The video was captured by WSBT. As the video went viral people commented that the deer looked quite adorable and they would like to pet the animal. Online Shopping Goes Wrong! Pictures of Woman's Pooch Wearing Clothes She Received in Small Size Go Viral.

Department of Natural Resources Patrol Officer Matt Maher said that the deer would have been adopted while it was a fawn. Whoever look it as a pet put the vest on the animal, now that it has grown up, the vest continues to be on its body. Officer Maher said, "Obviously a deer grows at a pretty rapid rate, so within the scope of about six to nine months, the deer will become so large that it's unmanageable."

Maher said, "So that people would think, 'Oh, I don't want to shoot that deer or harvest this animal because it's someone's pet. It's obvious that the deer has assimilated himself into the group with some other deer. Based on the video, we can tell that the deer has grown to a size that the vest is going to begin to restrict the movement," explained Maher. As the deer grows, the vest may not get torn as the animal won't be big enough. Maher believes the vest was put with good intentions but it has turned out to be problematic for the deer. It is feared that the vest may cripple the deer.