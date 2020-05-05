Delhi Govt Imposes 70% ‘Special Corona Fee’ on Liquor Sale! Unhappy Booze Lovers Cry Bitter by Sharing Funny Memes and Jokes

Viral Memes (Photo Credits: @SunoRishi/ @Subhayan_ism Twitter)

As India enters the third phases of coronavirus lockdown, a few exemptions were lifted. Standalone liquor shops are being reopened, and the nation saw huge crowds gathered outside the stores to buy alcohol. Now we don’t if that was a sign of opportunity, the Delhi Government announced that liquor in the national capital would cost more after they imposed a 70 percent ‘Special Corona Fee’ on its sale. It is undoubtedly every alcoholic’s worst nightmare! Paying extra, that too a 70 percent ‘special’ fee is not something booze lovers will enjoy. Whether it is the best way to handle the long queues outside liquor shops or generate revenue, the increase in prices of alcohol has sure inspired memes. The unhappy alcohol lovers have taken to Twitter to express their sorrow and cry bitter with funny memes and jokes. Liquor Shops Reopen And These Funny Memes Accurately Sum Up Every Booze Lover's Emotions RN!

The Delhi government on May 4, imposed a ‘special corona fee’ of 70 percent of the MRP on all categories of liquor, which came into effect from Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The fee would apply, “70% of the maximum retail price of all categories of liquor sold through written licences for consumption off the premises,” as mentioned in the order. So, a liquor bottle with a maximum of the retail price of Rs 1,000 earlier, will now cost Rs 1,700 in the capital city. 17 Funny Memes & Jokes on Liquor and Wine Shops Reopening Amid Lockdown Will Quench Your Thirst for a Good Laugh.

We saw how the people on the internet broke into a celebration after liquor shops were back to business after 40 long days. That too, inspired a chain of hilarious memes, explaining every booze lovers’ emotions. After the Delhi government imposed additional charges, it was quite certain the netizens would burst into a massive meme-fest. And that is what happened! Many alcohol lovers are calling the implementation, ‘cheating,’ while non-alcoholics cannot stop laughing about the ‘business.’

Here Come the Memes!

A Little More!

Delhiwale right now : pic.twitter.com/dFOUeA0jPn — 𝙎𝙪𝙗𝙝𝙖𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙮 (@Subhayan_ism) May 4, 2020

LOL

Bitter Taste!

Delhi increased tax on liquor Non drinkerd to drinkers pic.twitter.com/mIrWMsTgQT — Rishi (@SunoRishi) May 4, 2020

Fortunate Are Those!

Those who bought Daru today pic.twitter.com/1WgE6ULgr1 — KDB 🚩 (@Foden_FC) May 4, 2020

'Thodi, Thodi, Piya Karo'

Mr kejriwal any msg to citizens of delhi? Le kejriwal...... pic.twitter.com/QZuG8RvAMH — The Hunter (@kyaukhaad_Loge) May 4, 2020

This Is Business!!

Keeping the jokes aside, the Delhi government has also warned that they would be forced to shut down the liquor shops—opened under conditional scaling down of the lockdown restrictions applicable till May 17, 2020, if there is any violation of social distancing norms. So, booze lovers, as much as we understand your emotion, it is significant to follow the lockdown protocol, and not create chaos outside liquor shops.