Detroit Bus Driver And DJ Jason Hargrove Dies of Coronavirus, Days After Complaining About Passenger Coughing Without Covering Mouth; Here's Why Wearing Masks is Important During the Pandemic

Jason Hargrove Jason (Photo Credits: Djinfiniti Hargrove Facebook)

Bus driver Jason Djinfiniti Hargrove who had complained about a passenger coughing by not covering her mouth properly, has died. The 50-year-old had said that people were not taking the novel coronavirus pandemic seriously. Jason Hargrove, an employee of the Detroit Department of Transportation posted a video on Facebook criticising a woman who got into the bus and coughed multiple times without covering her mouth. CDC Recommends Use of Cloth Face Masks amid Coronavirus Outbreak: COVID-19 Prevention Tips You Should Know.

In the eight-minute video posted on Facebook, "We out here as public workers, doing our jobs, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families, but for you to get on the bus and stand on the bus and cough several times without covering up your mouth … that lets me know that some folks don't care. Utterly don't give a f---, excuse my language." Jason died four years later on Wednesday night. However, it isn't clear if he got COVID-19. In the video, he says that he felt violated and also for the passengers who were on the bus. Coronavirus Outbreak: China Mourns Death of Over 3,000 COVID-19 Victims by Observing a Nationwide Three-Minute Silence.

Why Wearing Face Masks is Important During the Pandemic

It is important to wear a face mask during such pandemic as it will prevent from getting spread from infected people and thus slow the transmission in the community a bit. It is a precautionary method that responsible citizens should undertake for the well being of the country.

CDC now recommends wearing face masks in public because recent studies show "a significant portion of individuals" with coronavirus don't show symptoms, and can unknowingly transmit the virus to others.

Surgeon general says the CDC now recommends wearing face masks in public because recent studies show "a significant portion of individuals" with coronavirus don't show symptoms, and can unknowingly transmit the virus to others https://t.co/b9FtmY5sM4 pic.twitter.com/auhcgeFsQT — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2020

CDC Recommending Face Cloth Covering:

#DYK? CDC’s recommendation on wearing a cloth face covering may help protect the most vulnerable from #COVID19. Watch @Surgeon_General Jerome Adams make a face covering in a few easy steps. https://t.co/bihJ3xEM15 pic.twitter.com/mE7Tf6y3MK — CDC (@CDCgov) April 4, 2020

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in a press conference on Thursday said, "I don't know how you can watch it and not tear up. He knew his life was being put in jeopardy, even though he was going to work for the citizens of Detroit every day, but somebody just didn't care." He encouraged people to watch Hargrove's Facebook video and care for others. Mike cautioned people to take necessary precautions during these tough times. Donald Trump Asks Americans to Wear Face Masks, as per Recommendations via CDC but Says He Won't! Twitter Trolls Mercilessly.

Glenn Tolbert, the president of the union for Detroit Department of Transportation, called on city leaders to provide better protection to bus drivers. Tolbert told ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ that out of the 530 drivers in the department, 100 were in quarantine while seven drivers had tested positive for the coronavirus. The Amalgamated Transit Union commemorated Hargrove in a statement. The union said he had been a member since 2016 and is survived by his wife.