Dharamshala, July 8: A five-year-old boy named Amit, who shot to fame after a video of him asking people to wear face masks in Dharamshala went viral, has now become the local police's mascot. The video of Amit stopping people without masks with a stick in a crowded alley in Bhagsunag, near McLodganj in Dharmashala, triggered outrage against those flouting coronavirus-related protocols. It also made Amit famous overnight. Himachal Pradesh: Horsemen Elated with a Heavy Influx of Tourists in Shimla.

In appreciation for raising awareness, the local police gifted a Pahari cap and some snacks to Amit. The Dharamshala boy will now act as mascot for coronavirus-related protocols. The video of Amit was shared on the Instagram page Dharmshalalocal. "Tera mask kahan hain (where is your mask)? Mask, mask," the bare-footed boy was heard asking people in the video. The clip soon became viral.

Asked why he was asking people for masks, Amit told Hindustan Times: "I would see policemen asking people to use a mask. So, I thought I should also do it, as people were not following protocol." In an Instagram live, the boy also said that he wants to become a police officer when he grows up. Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued directions to local authorities to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour as tourist activities picked up in the state.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also raised concerns and said the gross violation of COVID-appropriate behaviour can nullify the gains achieved so far in containing the pandemic. It asked Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to ensure social distancing, wearing of masks and respiratory hygiene in view of increased footfall at tourist places.

