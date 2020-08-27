A couple of disturbing videos of a woman crushing a puppy is going viral infuriating netizens. It is being said that the video features a woman from Lucknow who can be seen crushing a puppy under her feet inside a car. The video has angered social media users with people demanding her arrest for the act of cruelty. However, an FIR has been lodged under the Animal Cruelty Act as per News 18. The FIR is said to have been registered after animal rights activist Kamna Pandey filed a complaint against Pooja Dhillon and her husband Raj Dhillon.

It is said that the Dhillon couple is the residents of a luxurious locality at Omaxe Heights in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. The videos were shot inside a car and a woman's leg can be seen crushing and suffocating a dog inside. Two videos show two different footwear worn and it is not yet clear if it is the same person in both the videos. It is also not known if the puppy is alive or not but the videos show that the woman was trying to kill the puppy by crushing it under her feet.

Watch Video [WARNING: Disturbing Imagery: Graphic content, viewers' discretion is advised]:

Lucknow Omaxe resident Pooja Dhillon killed an innocent pup by crushing it with her feet @lkopolice @Swatantra_ @VishalMishraKC @PandeyKamna pic.twitter.com/VkTAOA0Cle — Himanshu Porwal (@Hporwal_HYF) August 25, 2020

The couple has reportedly released a video denying their involvement in the incident. They have said that they are "animal lovers" and that this is a "doctored video" made to harm their reputation. They even claimed that they will legal action against the "defamation".

A few months ago two teenagers who tied his mouth and legs, threw him into a pond to drown and hurled stones at the dog. The clip raged netizens and animal rights supporters. Now the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has reported to offer Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information about the two unidentified teens, leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

