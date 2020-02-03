Dog Gets a Sledge and Rides Down the Snow; Vivek Oberoi and Chris Evan Is in Love With the Video Along With Twitterati

Dog plays sledge (Photo Credits: @akkitwts Twitter)

Video of a dog enjoying sleigh ride has gone viral on social media platforms. The clip shows the animal taking the sledge with its teeth and going down the slope all by itself. As the video went viral social media users couldn't stop smiling. Some commented that the clip made them laugh endlessly. Well, we do believe that! A Twitter user shared the clip with the caption, "This is the best thing you'll see today." Police Dog Finds Wedding Ring Minutes After Husband Tossed It Over a Fight With Wife in Birmingham.

In the video, a dog is seen running upwards and with a plastic sleigh in its mouth. On reaching the place, the dog quite smartly puts the board on the snow and slides down the slope. Seems the dog saw someone doing it or was taught to do it that way. And if the animal learnt it by itself then we have to say that the dog is one of its kind. TikTok Video of Pet Dog Hurling Away Snake in The Field Goes Viral, But Twitter Has Mixed Reactions About This 'Good Boy'.

This is the best thing you'll see today 😍 pic.twitter.com/xhOsd3imIM — Akki (@akkitwts) February 2, 2020

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi commented on it saying, "Absolutely adorable!!! A ‘smart’ dog is so much better than a smartphone! Lol!"

Absolutely adorable!!! A ‘smart’ dog is so much better than a smart phone! Lol! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) February 3, 2020

Hollywood actor Chris Evans also shared the adorable video saying, "You guys! A dog is sledding! A dog. Is SLEDDING! Everything's gonna be ok."

You guys! A dog is sledding! A dog. Is SLEDDING! Everything’s gonna be ok. https://t.co/C3IwwEd9Mv — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 2, 2020

The video went viral and has gained over 5.7 million views other than 61,000 retweets. The comments section is filled with messages called the dog 'smart'. Another one reads, "So funny. Has got to be the best video of the year!" A Twitter user wrote, "Happiest pup ever."