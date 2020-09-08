In a shocking incident of its kind, a dog took out a bullet to save its owner from armed goons. However, the Doberman was shot after it leapt to defend its owner. The incident happened at the gate of his home in the town of Brakpan in South Africa. Two thugs followed 58-year-old Loodewyk De Jagar while he was returning home after withdrawing his salary from a nearby bank. Video of the incident which had gone viral on social media showed the men pointing a gun to Loodewyk and suddenly, his dogs Niki and Duiwel jump at them. Dog Saves Man from Tiger Attack in Madhya Pradesh.

Niki took a bullet and needed 14 stitches, seven on the top of her back and seven a the exit wound on the side of its stomach. Recalling the scene, Loodewyk said, "I first noticed them when they parked behind me on the driveway. They came to the window and told me to open up, so I did. They took my car keys and I just thought, they can take my car and go, it’s insured. But then he started asking me “where’s the money, I know you have money”.' 75-Year-Old Florida Man Fights With Alligator to Save His Pet Dog!

It was Loodewyk’s granddaughter who realised that a robbery was taking place after she arrived at the house's gate with the family's two dogs. The animals knocked one of the gunmen to the ground who fired three shots at them. Loodewyk was quoted as saying "He shot the dog, and the second shot went off through the gate and through my granddaughter’s pants and into the wall behind. The third shot was fired into the air."

Pet Dog Takes a Bullet to Save Owner:

His granddaughter thought she had been shot in the leg as she could feel the heat of the bullet but soon realised there was no blood. Loodewyk said Niki was shot in the back, but was successfully treated by vets and is recovering well. He added, "She saved my life, they would have shot me, they told me they were going to shoot me." California Man Risks Life To Saves His Dog Trapped Inside Burning House; Dramatic Fire Rescue Video Goes Viral.

His friend has created an online fundraising campaign as the suspects stole the victim’s monthly salary Loodewyk’s daughter Tracey de Meillon said, "My father is doing okay although he seems more cautious now. Niki is doing well she is strong and full of energy. We are very relieved that she only needed stitches and that there were no additional internal injuries. We are so thankful to God that we all came out of this alive." An investigation has been initiated in the incident.

