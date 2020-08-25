People see vivid dreams often and many-a-times do not understand the meaning to it. From unknown people to animals and birds, we see quite a lot of dreams. Many people seem to have dreamt about dogs in their dreams. From dogs chasing them to them cuddling canines, people have memories of dreaming a lot about seeing dogs in their sleep. People who do not have dogs as pets also see these animals while maybe a representation for our society. Most of the times dogs in dreams have to do with friendship, loyalty, protection, instinct and generosity. Snakes in Dreams? What does it Symbolise? Know The Meaning of Seeing Serpents While Sleeping.

Dreams are often symbolic of the current situation of a person. Think about how seeing the dream with the dog made you feel. It could be something that your subconscious self is wanting you to see. Sometimes a dog in your dream will represent a real-life dog, your pet. According to some interpretations, a barking dog could symbolize the fact that you need to be less demanding of people. Meanwhile, a happily barking dog could show social pleasure and acceptance into a group. Cats in Dreams Explained: Know The Meaning and Interpretation of Seeing Cats in Your Sleep.

If you dream about a dog running after you, it may likely show how you feel victimised, angry or powerless in different situations. Meanwhile, a dog bite might indicate a lack of balance. If you dream your dead dog, it could be good memories of the past. If you are part of a pack of dogs in your dream it may mean that you need to reconnect with your family. Puppies are often representative of your ability to nurture. If you see yourself rubbing the belly of a dog, it could symbolise a relationship in which you feel comfortable and trust the other person. Some breeds have specific meanings so many-a-times it depends on which dog you saw.

