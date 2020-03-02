Dubai Chef Trilok Singh Threatens to Rape Woman in Facebook Post, Netizens Erupt in Anger

Rape threat Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

An Indian chef in Dubai has reportedly come under fire for allegedly abusing a woman on social media. He also threatened to rape her and reports of this have angered the netizens. As the news spread, people are calling for the immediate arrest of the man identified as Trilok Singh. He made some derogatory remarks against the woman in a Facebook post in Hindi. He even called her a prostitute and said that she will be raped in Delhi. The contents in the Facebook post are said to be too explicit with references to the woman's genitals. In his post, he writes, "You eat in India and sing for Pakistan." Although according to Trilok Singh's Facebook profile he works with The Lalit Hotels, the company said they are not associated with him. Anurag Kashyap on Daughter’s Rape Threat: There Should Be a Law Against This Kind of Trolling!

The man also made references to the woman's opinion against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has lead to mass protest and violence in India. Replying to Singh's allegations and indecent remarks about her, the woman wrote on Facebook, "He lives in Dubai. In a Muslim country. And says this to me. I am an Indian who lives in India. Report this terrorist."

As the news spread, The Lalit Group took to Twitter saying, "Namaskar ! We recently noticed a series of tweets about Trilok Singh. We strongly condemn this behavior and clarify that Trilok Singh is not a part of @thelalitgroup since last two years. We are also reporting his profile to Facebook for removing his current working status."

Namaskar ! We recently noticed a series of tweets about Trilok Singh. We strongly condemn this behavior and clarify that Trilok Singh is not a part of @thelalitgroup since last two years. We are also reporting his profile to Facebook for removing his current working status. — The Lalit Hotels (@TheLalitGroup) March 1, 2020

It is not clear if Singh is currently employed in the UAE. Although his Facebook account has been deleted, screenshots of his profile show that he worked as a chef for the Lalit Hotel in Delhi before moving to the UAE. After a social media user complained about Trilok Singh on Twitter, Dubai Police responded asking the user to report the matter through their e-crime portal.