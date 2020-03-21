Corona Fries? Man Shares Picture of 'Deep Fried Seasonal' Snack on Twitter, Netizens Compare it With Coronavirus Images

Corona fries? (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If there is one thing that has occupied everyone's mind these days, it's the deadly disease of Coronavirus. The medical emergency has put behind closed doors. As the number of COVID-19 cases in India continues to rise, a partial lockdown has been initiated in parts of the country. Amidst all this fear, can you imagine a pakoda (fried snack) in the shape of the virus? A Twitter user happened to share a picture of this deep-fried dish and people on the internet began to relate it to the picture of Coronavirus images. People are calling it Corona fries! Quarantine, can make one do weird things, right? Quarantine Routine Trends on Twitter, Netizens Share How They Spend Time Social Distancing and Some of Them Are Hilarious.

During this quarantine period, a lot of people are experimenting with cooking, making new recipes and sharing it online. So it is quite common to see food pics and videos being uploaded on social media. A Twitter user Kanishka Wijesekara shared a picture of deep-fried pakodas/bhajiya. A pakoda is a fried snack, originating from the Indian subcontinent. The user just wanted to share the seasonal goodness as he mentioned it in his caption, but within no time, people found its resemblance to the deadly virus of the pandemic. 'Follow Me For More Recipes' is The Latest Twitter Trend With Funny Memes on People's Lazy Cooking Skills.

Check The Picture of Deep Fried Snack:

Deep fried seasonal goodness 😊 pic.twitter.com/t1RyQT9AO0 — Kanishka Wijesekara (@kanishkavbs) March 21, 2020

Soon people started resharing the picture calling it Corona fries. They found its resemblance to the virus. Check some reactions.

Corona Fries

Corona fries be like 🦠🤣 https://t.co/QTHiaQolwz — Salina Lakshan 😷 (@SalinaLakshan) March 21, 2020

Not Eating Those

Nah I’m good I’m definitely not eating Covid https://t.co/d42CLa8Nqu — IG: da_brainchild (@da_brainchild) March 21, 2020

Close Resemblance?

Why does this look like the COVID_19 ??? https://t.co/6yyALEhRFo — Ajoké (@Pythonwritings) March 21, 2020

Anybody Wants?

Looks like people are reading/watching too much into it. But then, the snack also looks a tad bit different from our usual pakodas. Although it is not really a funny matter, to take it lightly. This also reminds us, when at the start of the outbreak, people related it with Corona beers. We hope people realise the seriousness of the situation before relating Coronavirus everywhere.