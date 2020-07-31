Eid al-Adha 2020, also spelt as Eid ul-Adha is here. The festival celebration in India has already begun, and a major celebration of Bakrid will be tomorrow, August 1, 2020. Eid al-Adha is observed to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. It is an important festival for the Islamic community, and the weekend will be filled with prayers and also indulging in scrumptious food after that. To celebrate Eid al-Adha 2020, netizens have taken to Twitter to share wishes, images and Bakrid messages to observe the Islamic Festival of Sacrifice. The significant event is followed by people being all ready to celebrate the holy observation of Eid ul-Adha. Hari Raya Haji 2020 Wishes & Eid al-Adha HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers And Instagram Stories to Send on Bakrid Festival.

Eid al-Adha is the second of the two Islamic holidays celebrated across the world each year. It is considered the holier of the two. The festival involves Muslims gathering at the mosques, offering prayers, wishing each other Bakrid Mubarak and spending the holiday with friends and family members, enjoying delicious traditional food. However, this year’s celebration is bound to be different, like any other event.

People are encouraged to offer prayers and celebrate Eid al-Adha 2020 at their homes as gatherings at public places are prohibited because of the pandemic. And just like all the other festivals, social media users took the opportunity to share Eid al-Adha 2020 wishes and images on Twitter to wish each other with devotional Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid 2020 messages, greetings and photos.

Check Tweets:

Wishing all a blissful #EidAlAdha with your loved ones! pic.twitter.com/pIZXclRfb0 — Neelofa (@Neelofa) July 31, 2020

Burj Khalifa Eid al-Adha Celebration

Burj khalifa lightup with eid Takbreerat Happy Eid ulAdha to every one acrose Globe#EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/X8iIAxEZxZ — عمیر کشمیری( سدوزئی) (@umairkas1mir) July 31, 2020

Bakrid Mubarak

Happy Friday to everyone! It's a holiday but let's not forget our Muslim brothers and sisters in this time being for they are having a blessed occasion which is Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) while Eid Mubarak is an Arabic term that means Blessed Feast/Festival. #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/TvPonZeh2d — juanmiggel (@juanmiggelart) July 31, 2020

Happy Eid al-Adha

Happy #EidAlAdha to all my mutual who celebrating. Sending you a warmest wishes on #EidMubarak day pic.twitter.com/grYVIUDuIT — sıqɯɐɓu ɐpuɐu (@nandafkg21) July 31, 2020

Eid Mubarak

Wishing a joyful #EidAlAdha to all those celebrating! 🥳❤️🙏🏻 — Ziva Magnolya ☀️ (@yaelahZiva) July 31, 2020

Blessed Eid

EID Mubarak Wishing You and Your Loved ones a Blessed EID 🌼🌺 Stay Safe!#EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/6Q3UfXkcwd — Wajahat Ali (@Wajahatali1717) July 31, 2020

Selamat Hari Raya

Selamat Hari Raya Haji to all my Muslim Friends and a special thank you to those on essential duties this long weekend ❤️ — Dr. Nimelesh (@HausofHilton) July 30, 2020

Hari Raya Haji

May you have a meaningful and peaceful Hari Raya Haji. Stay Safe. Photo: Malacca Straits Mosque. credit: mvslim pic.twitter.com/CM9mjeFXBz — Friends of Marine Park, SG (@sgmarineparks) July 31, 2020

Eid al-Adha is a significant festival. We wish our readers, Bakrid Mubarak. Enjoy this festival and let us all hope that world pass this difficult phase soon and life goes back to normal again, when visiting mosques, temples and all other religious places were not prohibited.

