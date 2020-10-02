Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme Offering Rs 2 Lakh to All Girls in India? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Form Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, October 2: A fake form is being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that all girls across India will be given Rs 2 lakh under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme of the government. The viral news is being shared on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp leading to confusion among people. The claim states: 'In a form being distributed in the name of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, it is being claimed that Rs 2 lakh will be given to all daughters'.

A fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) rubbished all the claims and said that the form that was being circulated in the name of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was a fake form. PIB cleared the air around the fake information and said that no such cash incentive was being given under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme. "This form is fake. Distribution of any such form is illegal and no cash incentive is given under this scheme", the fact check revealed", PIB said. Government Issued Circular to Beware of Fake WCD Website With Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Logo.

Here's the tweet:

दावा: बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना के नाम पर बांटे जा रहे एक फॉर्म में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि सभी बेटियों को 2 लाख रूपए दिए जायेंगे।#PIBFactCheck: यह फॉर्म फर्जी है। ऐसे किसी भी तरह के फॉर्म का वितरण अवैध है व इस योजना के तहत किसी भी तरह का नगद प्रोत्साहन नहीं दिया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/rQXZX45EUN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 1, 2020

During the COVID-19 pandemic, fake news and misinformation have been widely circulated on social media platforms, which spread panic and confusion among people. The government has time and again warned people of such fake post and have urged them not to fall a prey to such rumours. The government has urged people to visit the official government websites for authentic information.

Fact check

Claim : In a form being distributed in the name of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, it is being claimed that Rs 2 lakh will be given to all daughters. Conclusion : This form is fake. A fact check by PIB stated that distribution of any such form is illegal and no cash incentive is given under this scheme. Full of Trash Clean

