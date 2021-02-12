Centre Asking for Registration Fee to Set Up Towers Under Digital India Wi-Fi Initiative? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake Letter

New Delhi, February 12: A letter claiming that the central government is setting up towers across the country under the Digital India Wi-Fi Network initiative is being widely circulated. It also claims that the government is asking for a registration fee for the same. The fake letter adds that in return of it, rent and permanent jobs will be provided. It states, 'Under Digital India Wi-Fi Network, towers are being set-up by the central government on payment of a registration fee and in return, rent and permanent jobs will be provided to people.' Offer Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Railways for Post of Clerk Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Letter.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the letter is fake. PIB also issued a clarification saying that no letter has been issued by the central government regarding setting up of towers under Digital India Wi-Fi Network initiative. Election Commission of India Has Announced the Dates for Assam Assembly Elections 2021? PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth Behind Fake Social Media Post.

Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned people about such false and misleading information. People have been warned against such fake claims being made of behalf of the government. Any such claim or letter should be cross checked with the relevant government department. People have been advised on rely on official government releases and notifications to verify such information.

