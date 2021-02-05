Offer Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Railways for Post of Clerk Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Letter

New Delhi, February 5: An offer letter claiming that the candidate has been appointed to the post of clerk is going viral on various social media platforms. The fake letter claims that the appointment of the applicant as a clerk in the Indian Railways has been approved by the Ministry of Railways. As per the fake claim, 'A offer letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of Railways that the applicant has been appointed for the post of clerk in the Indian Railways.' Appointment Letter Allegedly Issued by Ministry of Power for Post of Grade-1 Assistant Engineer Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Offer Letter.

Debunking the false claims, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), stated that the offer letter claiming that it has been issued by the Ministry of Railways is a fake. The PIB also issued a clarification on the same saying that the Ministry of Railways has not issued any such offer letter to the post of clerk. NRA Announces Vacancies For Over 8 Lakh Posts Without Any Entrance Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video.

Read the Tweet by PIB Here:

An offer letter allegedly issued by the Ministry of #Railways for the appointment of a candidate to the post of a clerk#PIBFactCheck: This letter is #Fake. @RailMinIndia has not issued any such offer letter. pic.twitter.com/bNl5JZ8FrB — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 5, 2021

The government and its agencies have time and again warned the people against the such false news. It has urged not to believe any fake claims made on its behalf. Candidates have been asked to check the official release of the various government's ministries to verify any such job offers or vacancies. People have been advised to be careful against false news and rely only on the official releases.

Fact check

Claim : It has been claimed that an offer letter alledgely issued by the Ministry of Railways that the candidate has been approved for the post of clerk. Conclusion : A Fact Check by PIB found that it is a Fake Claim and not such Offer Letter has been issued by the Ministry of Railways.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).