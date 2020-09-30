Dearness Allowance Cut Announcement Withdrawn by Modi Govt? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Misleading Post

New Delhi, September 30: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Modi Government has withdrawn the Dearness allowance (DA) cut announcement. The misleading post that was circulated was a forged memorandum claiming that dearness allowance for government employees has been cut with effect from January 1, 2020. The post consisted of a morphed headline which was done by replacing the actual headline with a separate headline. The claim states: ' By adding a separate headline to a request letter written to, it is being claimed that the Central Government has withdrawn the DA cut declaration'. WhatsApp Post Claiming People Who Worked Between 1990 And 2020 Are Eligible to Get Rs 12 Lakh Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Finds The Message Fake.

As the notification went viral among government officials, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) claimed that the headline and the post is fake and the government has not taken any such decision regarding the cut in dearness allowance. "This headline is fake. This request letter was written in May 2020. No such decision has been taken by the Central Government", the fact check stated.

At a time when the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhastApp have been flooded with misinformation and fake news. The government has time and again urged people to be alert of such fake news and visit government websites for any such announcement.

Fact check

Claim : It is being claimed that the Central Government has withdrawn the Dearness Allowance cut declaration. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check Reveals that this headline is fake. This request letter was written in May 2020. No such decision has been taken by the Central Government. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).