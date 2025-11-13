No DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits for Retired Govt Employees Under Finance Act 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message

Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Mumbai, November 13: A WhatsApp message has gone viral claiming that the Centre has decided to remove key post-retirement benefits for retired government employees. WhatsApp suggests that this rule change is part of the Finance Act 2025. Under the new rules, pensioners will no longer receive dearness allowance (DA) increases or benefits from future pay commissions, including the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, the message claims. Did Reserve Bank of India Direct All Banks To Migrate to the '.bank.in' Domain? PIB Fact Check Reveals Claim Is True.

"Will retired Govt employees stop getting DA hikes & Pay Commission benefits under the Finance Act 2025. A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired employees under the Finance Act 2025," PIB Fact Check wrote on X. Was the Delhi Red Fort Blast a ‘False-Flag’ Operation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claims by Pakistani Propaganda Account.

Fact Check: No DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits for Retired Govt Employees?

🚨 Will retired Govt employees stop getting DA hikes & Pay Commission benefits under the Finance Act 2025⁉️ A message circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the Central Government has withdrawn post-retirement benefits like DA hikes and Pay Commission revisions for retired… pic.twitter.com/E2mCRMPObO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 13, 2025

The PIB Fact Check has categorically called it a fake claim. "Rule 37 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 has been amended to state that if an absorbed PSU employee is dismissed for misconduct, their retirement benefits will be forfeited," the agency posted on X.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Under the new rules, pensioners will no longer get dearness allowance hikes or benefits from future pay commissions. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

