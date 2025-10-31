Did Major General Neeraj Shukla Accuse Modi Government of Using President Droupadi Murmu in Bihar Elections? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Shared by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

Mumbai, October 31: Did Indian Army's Major General Neeraj Shukla accuse the Narendra Modi-led Central government of using President Droupadi Murmu's photo for political benefit in the Bihar assembly elections 2025? The question comes as several Pakistani propaganda accounts are making the alleged claim on social media, sharing a video of an Indian Army official. One user identified as Shazia Nawaz, in her post, claimed that Major General Neeraj Shukla criticised the central government for exploiting President Droupadi Murmu's image for political mileage. "A President represents the federation — not a party’s campaign tool,” he said, condemning her use in Bihar election PR," the post read.

What Did the Pakistani Propaganda Accounts Claim?

Another user shared a similar allegation, claiming that Major General Neeraj Shukla attacked the Modi government for using the Indian President's picture in their Bihar election campaign. The two shared a post published by another Pakistani propaganda account, "The Whistle Blower". In its post, the Pakistani propaganda account said that Major General Neeraj Shukla slammed the Central Government for using President Droupadi Murmu as a public relations ploy to boost their party's image. The video shows Neeraj Shukla criticising the Modi government for politically exploiting and using the President. While the video appears to be true, PIB conducted a fact check and revealed the truth. Did an Indian Army Soldier Accuse the Government of Ignoring Troops’ Welfare? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Video Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

Major General Neeraj Shukla Did Not Make Such Remark, Says PIB

Social media posts by Pakistani propaganda accounts are claiming that Major General Neeraj Shukla has criticised the Central Government for using President #DroupadiMurmu’s image for political benefit#PIBFactCheck ❌ The claim is baseless- Major General Neeraj Shukla has not… pic.twitter.com/fqDlE6on34 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 30, 2025

PIB Fact Check Reveals Claim Is Baseless, Says Major General Neeraj Shukla Did Not Make Such Remark

Debunking the alleged claim made by Pakistani propaganda accounts on social media, PIB said that the claim is fake. The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) further clarified that Major General Neeraj Shukla did not make such a remark. PIB also called the alleged claim baseless. "Such false content is part of a larger effort to mislead people and weaken public faith in Institutions ," PIB added.

PIB Fact Check also urged people to verify information from official sources before sharing it on social media or forwarding it to others. A fact check of the video clip led us to the original video of Major General Neeraj Shukla, where he is seen giving an interview to WION. In his interview, the Indian Army official is seen discussing the country's homegrown NavIC satellite system, which covers East Africa to the Malacca Strait. One can watch the original unedited video below. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Falsely Claims ‘India Annexed Kashmir’, X Community Notes Give Him a History Lesson.

Watch Major General Neeraj Shukla's Interview With WION Below

In the whole video, Major General Neeraj Shukla is not seen making any accusation against the Central Government for politically using President Draupadi Murmu in the Bihar elections. It appears that a short clip of Major General Neeraj Shukla's interview was lifted from the original video and digitally altered using artificial intelligence technology. Therefore, the alleged claim that Major General Neeraj Shukla slammed the Modi government for using the President for the Bihar elections is fake. As clarified by PIB, the Indian Army Major did not make such a statement.

