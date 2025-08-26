Did Sharia Court Free Rapist After He Allowed Victim's Brother To Have Sex With His Sister in Pakistan? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim About 2018 'Revenge Rape' Case

Mumbai, August 26: An X user has allegedly claimed that a woman was raped in Pakistan, and instead of arresting the rapist, the Sharia court ordered the rapist's sister to be raped by the victim's brother. The X user "Dr Maalouf" further alleged that the teenage girl was raped publicly in front of 40 people. He termed the practice as "revenge rape" in Sharia law. "It's not racist to acknowledge that this culture is not compatible with the West," the post read.

It is also claimed that the Sharia council in Pakistan's Punjab allowed the rapist to be freed after the accused allowed the victim's brother to have sex with his sister. It must be noted that the incident pertains to a "revenge rape" case of 2018 involving 12 members of two families. Back then, a man was accused of raping a woman in Pir Mahal in the Toba Tek Singh district on March 20. While the news report is true, scroll below to know truth about the 2018 "revenge rape" case.

Fact Check Reveals Truth About 2018 'Revenge Rape' Case

A fact check of the incident revealed that after the rape incident, the accused's family had approached the victim's family seeking "pardon and reconciliation". According to a report in Dawn, the victim's family agreed to pardon the rapist; however, they put a condition forward. The condition was that the victim's brother would commit the same act with the accused's sister. The report further claimed that a dozen people who attended the meeting between the two families agreed to the terms.

Subsequently, the victim's brother had sex with the accused's sister on March 21. As per the report dated March 26, 2018, the incident came to light when Sub-Inspector (SI) Shaukat Ali Javed lodged a complaint after learning about the "revenge rape" incident. He also found that both families were preparing a stamp paper in which they mentioned the two incidents of rape and sex and their decision not to initiate legal action against each other for reconciliation.

The police registered an FIR and arrested all 12 people, including Zaman, Nawaz, Naeem, Yasim, Salim, Bilal, Wasim, Ramzan, Robina, Naziran and two other women. Hence, the claim that a Sharia court freed a rapist after he allowed the victim's brother to have sex with his sister in Pakistan is fake and misleading. The decision was taken by both families and not the Sharia court.

Claim : Sharia court freed a rapist in Pakistan after he allowed the victim's brother to have sex with his sister. Conclusion : The claim is fake and misleading. The two families decided the agreement and not any court. Full of Trash Clean

