Fact Check: Coronavirus Lockdown Extended Till April 30 in Maharashtra? Know Truth Behind Viral Fake News

Mumbai, March 28: A post is going viral on social media platforms with the claim that the countrywide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak has been extended till April 30 in Maharashtra. The post carries a link of a story which has now been deleted and claimed the Bombay High Court has ordered extension of the lockdown till April 30 in Maharashtra. The post is being widely on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. Fact Check: Has Imran Khan Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Pakistan Government Clarifies on Fake News Going Viral.

The viral post carries a link of a story by a portal called Maharashtra Today - www.maharashtratoday.co.in. The story, which is no longer available, was of the Bombay High Court extending the interim relief that it has granted in all the cases to April 30, due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown. It appears many misinterpreted the news and wrongly concluded that the lockdown had been extended. Fact Check: In Israel No Death From COVID-19? Fake WhatsApp Forward States Drink Made of Lemon And Bicarbonate Saved Citizens From Coronavirus.

The portal - Maharashtra Today - later issued a clarification that their news was "misinterpreted" and it did not mention the extension of lockdown in Maharashtra. "Kindly note the news posted on our website is been "महाराष्ट्रातही न्यायालायचा अंतरिम आदेश 30 एप्रिलपर्यंत जारी: उच्च न्यायालय" misinterpreted and falsely propagated by some miscreants that the lockdown in Maharashtra is been extended till 30th April 2020," read a clarification.

"In fact, our article "महाराष्ट्रातही न्यायालायचा अंतरिम आदेश 30 एप्रिलपर्यंत जारी: उच्च न्यायालय" only mention about interim order. We again repeat that our news doesn’t mention that lockdown in Maharashtra is extended till 30th April 2020. So be aware and don't forward it without reading the content. We apologies for any confusion and hardship created by misusing our article," the portal clarified.

The fact is the Bombay High Court has not extended the lockdown in Maharashtra. On Thursday, the high court said that all interim orders such bail that it had passed in various cases will continue till April 30. This direction was passed as the court won't function due to the lockdown. Many believed that the court had given an extension to the lockdown which is not true.

