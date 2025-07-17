Fact Check: Did Atiye Deniz’s Turkish Song ‘Anlayana’ Copy Pushpa’s ‘Oo Antava’ Featuring Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Here’s What We Know!

Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, which hit cinemas in 2021, became a cultural sensation, catapulting Allu Arjun to Pan-India stardom. Three years on, it set the stage for its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, to become India's biggest box office juggernauts. While Allu Arjun’s award-winning performance and unique mannerisms as Pushpa played a key role in its success, another standout element was the film’s soundtrack. Allu Arjun Dances to Pushpa Song 'Oo Antava' at DJ Martin Garrix's Hyderabad Show (View Pics and Video).

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) with lyrics by Chandrabose, the music of Pushpa: The Rise struck a chord with audiences across languages. Among the most popular tracks was the item number "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava", sung by Indravathi Chauhan and picturised on Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The song sparked both admiration for its catchy beats and criticism for its allegedly lewd visuals, yet it remains one of the most memorable item tracks in recent Indian cinema.

Pushpa Song 'Oo Antava'

Recently, the track returned to the spotlight - not because of any revival campaign, but due to a Turkish song that’s gone viral in India. Titled "Anlayana" and performed by popular Turkish singer Atiye, the song has drawn attention for sounding strikingly similar to Pushpa’s "Oo Antava".

They copied Oo Antava Mama from Pushpa film and thought no one would notice. Unfortunately copyright law doesn't apply to tones and chords. pic.twitter.com/c2cbAPQcBa — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) July 15, 2025

The Resemblance: Too Close to Ignore?

Upon digging deeper, "Anlayana" was first released as an audio track on Atiye’s YouTube channel on November 29, 2024 - three years after Pushpa premiered. The official music video followed on December 1, 2024, though curiously, it wasn’t uploaded to her official channel.

'Anlayana' Song

However, Atiye did share it on Instagram around the same time, and one of her followers even commented on its resemblance to the Telugu hit.

Comment Under Atiye's Insta Post

The music credits list Erol Sebebci - Atiye’s husband - as the composer and producer. Interestingly, Sebebci appears to be a fan of Indian classical music, having posted pictures with legendary artists like the late Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Dilshad Khan, Parween Sultana, and Shubh Maharaj on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Fact Check: Aamir Khan’s ‘Raja Hindustani’ Chartbuster ‘Pardesi Pardesi’ Copied From Upendra’s Kannada Song? Viral Post Debunked – Here’s the Truth!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erol Sebebci (@erolsebebci)

Given this context, the similarities between the two songs feel less coincidental and more inspired.

DSP’s Response

The uncanny resemblance didn’t go unnoticed by DSP, who addressed the issue a couple of weeks ago, shortly after Anlayana began trending in India. “You’ve all enjoyed the ‘Oo Antava’ song from Pushpa. I created that song in five minutes while working in my studio. There is no place on this Earth where that song hasn’t been played. And now an English singer has copied the song. I’m thinking about filing a case against them and what to do. But I am proud that our Telugu song has been copied,” DSP said.

While he mistakenly referred to Atiye as an “English singer” and didn’t explicitly name the track, it was evident he was talking about "Anlayana".

Déjà Vu for DSP?

Interestingly, when "Oo Antava" first exploded in popularity back in 2021, DSP himself faced accusations of lifting the tune. Netizens pointed out similarities between the track and "Honey Honey", an item number from the Suriya-starrer Ayan, composed by Harris Jayaraj and featuring Koena Mitra.

Whether "Anlayana" is a case of musical homage, subconscious borrowing, or blatant plagiarism remains up for debate, but the similarities are too stark to ignore. We are not sure if DSP would follow up on his threat of legal action, but this cross-cultural music crossover is yet another reminder of how melodies can travel far and wide and in unexpected places.

Fact check

Claim : Turkish Song 'Anlayana' Copied Pushpa's 'Oo Antava' Conclusion : The resemblance cannot be ignored Full of Trash Clean

