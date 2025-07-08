Fact Check: Did Kevin Feige Attend James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Premiere in Los Angeles? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Picture of Marvel Studios' President

Superman had its world premiere on July 7, 2025, at Los Angeles' TCL Chinese Theatre, attended by the film’s cast and crew. Among the attendees were director James Gunn and his wife, actress Jennifer Holland, as well as actors Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Edi Gathegi, Wendell Pierce, Mikaela Hoover, María Gabriela de Faría, Michael Rooker, Sara Sampaio, Kumail Nanjiani, Nathan Fillion, and Beck Bennett, among others. But did Kevin Feige also attend the premiere? ‘Superman’ Movie Review: ‘Triumph for DC Universe’! Early Reactions in Favour of James Gunn’s Vision, High Praise for David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

A picture is currently going viral, claiming that Kevin Feige - the man geeks know as the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and President of Marvel Studios - was present at the Superman premiere.

Did Kevin Feige Attend 'Superman' Premiere?

Kevin Feige has been spotted at the #Superman premiere in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/jiKb1ZjSc5 — Officer Martinez ➐ (@CBMovieFan) July 7, 2025

This would have been a particularly interesting development, given that the head of one franchise was seemingly attending a film made by a rival studio that is now revamping its universe to compete directly with Marvel. While James Gunn previously directed the Guardians of the Galaxy films for the MCU and shares a cordial relationship with Feige, such an appearance would still be noteworthy.

However, while the photo appears authentic, the timeline and context are not.

Fact Check – James Gunn’s Viral Picture Was Taken a Year Ago at a Different Premiere

The image in question is indeed from a movie premiere, but not from Superman. It was actually taken a year ago at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere - part of the Marvel Studios slate overseen by Feige. You can identify this from the cap Feige is wearing in the image, which features the Deadpool & Wolverine logo.

The picture is a screenshot from a fan-shot video of Feige walking the red carpet at that event. Additional footage from the same premiere shows him in the same outfit, confirming the origin of the image.

Kevin Feige usually attends the premieres and events of his projects wearing caps with logos of the same Marvel hero/es that the film or show is about. For more context, here's him at the Thunderbolts* premiere earlier this year, wearing a cap with the Thunderbolts logo.

Kevin Feige at Thunderbolts Premiere

Also, if Feige had genuinely attended the Superman premiere, whatever cap he wears, it would have been widely reported by entertainment websites and discussed by podcasters. The silence from those circles further debunks the claim. ‘12-Year-Old in India’: Did James Gunn Make Racist Remark About Indians? ‘Superman’ Director’s Response to Online Criticism Sparks Outrage (Watch Video).

In case you want to see who actually attended the Superman premiere, here's a full video of the event.

Superman is the first film to be released in the newly rebooted DC Universe, overseen by James Gunn. Reportedly made on a budget of USD 200 million, the film has received positive early reactions and is expected to open strongly at the box office.

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige is likely preoccupied with the upcoming release of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25. The film marks the proper entry of Marvel’s first family into the MCU, that is, if you don’t count the alternate-Earth appearances of Mr Fantastic (John Krasinski) and Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool & Wolverine, respectively.

Fact check

Claim : Kevin Feige attended Superman premiere on July 7 Conclusion : The viral picture is from a different premiere Full of Trash Clean

