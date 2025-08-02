Yashasvi Jaiswal get back to form coming to the end of the India vs England Test series. He scored a century in the fifth Test of the series at Oval and powered India to a strong position in the match. After the century, which is the sixth of his Test career, Jaiswal celebrated by showing a heart sign with his hands to the gallery and blowing flying kisses. It was not confirmed whether it was for a particular person in the gallery or dressing room, although the video of his celebration went viral. Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores His Sixth Century in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Century Celebration

This is statement from Yashasvi Jaiswal,this century is answer of all the doubts and questions of his calibre and ability to score runs on tough condition,and that celebration 🫶🏼😄#YashasviJaiswal #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/3lhEzH4k1w — Pawan Mathur (@ImMathur03) August 2, 2025

