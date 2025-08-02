Some drama unfolded just ahead of Lunch on Day 3 of the India vs England fifth Test match at Oval. India had a good session and a tired Yashasvi Jaiswal was facing cramps on his hamstring. As Jaiswal was taking treatment, England considered it as an unnecessary delay to bat till the lunch. As lunch was taken and Jaiswal was walking back to the pavilion, England cricketers like Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley had a heated exchange with him. Although captain Ollie Pope came in between them to make things up. Yashasvi Jaiswal Century Celebration: Star Indian Cricketer Shows Heart, Throws Flying Kisses to the Gallery After Completing His Ton During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Engages in Heated Exchange With Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley

What a session for India! 🇮🇳 Some words exchanged between the players as they go off for lunch... 👀 pic.twitter.com/VvOj7h3O4C — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)