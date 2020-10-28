Fact Check: Girls Wearing Lungi in Viral Photo Not Because of Jeans Ban in Kerala College, Know The Truth As False Claim Goes Viral

Photo of a group of girls standing in a line wearing lungi has gone viral on social media platforms. It is being shared with some Twitterati claiming that the girls in the Kerala college wore lungi to college as jeans were banned. The photo was posted by a Twitterati with the caption, "College in Kerala banned jeans, girls came in lungis, college still thinking what to do next." It shows girls standing in a line smiling to the camera. The same picture was widely shared on social media in 2015 too with similar claims. Once, the photo was shared with the caption, "After Jeans were banned in colleges ( Kerala)." However, this is not the truth and the claims about the photo which is being shared are fake. Aasia Zubair, Female School Teacher Suspended for Having ’Sexy-Figure’ in Lahore? Know The Truth Behind Viral Post Claiming to Have Received Termination Letter for Being Too ‘Fit’ or Erotic’.

Some even commented that the girls needed to be disciplined and wearing lungi to college should not be allowed. In August 2015, when the Mahesh Babu's movie Srimanthudu release, the girls who are the actor's fan came to college wearing fans just like he wears the movie. However, the photo has now been widely shared with various claims. And the photo was widely shared, some wrote about the truth, but the unverified piece of news about the girls continues to do rounds on social media platforms. It is yet to be ascertained if the girls are from a college in Kerala or not.

Fake Claim About Girls Wearing Lungi Due to Jeans Ban in Kerala College:

College in Kerala banned jeans, girls came in lungis, college still thinking what to do next. pic.twitter.com/6CfdeKgKys — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) October 28, 2020

Truth About the Photo:

'girls wear lungis after jeans were banned in Kerala colleges'? News is, these girls are actually Mahesh Babu Fans. pic.twitter.com/fUcgWk8RTQ — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) June 6, 2016

However, every time the photo begins to do rounds, some people also post the truth about it. One of the Twitterati posted the photo with the caption, "'girls wear lungis after jeans were banned in Kerala colleges'? News is, these girls are actually Mahesh Babu Fans." And people commended the girls' fashion sense as it went viral.

Claim : https://twitter.com/shahid_siddiqui/status/1321354561475338240 Conclusion : Photo of a group of girls standing in a line wearing lungi has gone viral on social media platforms with people claiming that they came in the attire after jeans were banned in their college. However, the truth the girls who are Mahesh Babu's fans came wearing lungi after the release of his movie, Srimanthudu.

