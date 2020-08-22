Aasia Zubair, Female School Teacher Suspended for Having ’Sexy-Figure’ in Lahore? Know The Truth Behind Viral Post Claiming to Have Received Termination Letter for Being Too ‘Fit’ or Erotic’

Trending hashtags are part and parcel of social media platforms, however, in the last few days, a particular hashtag, #TooSexyToWorkSoFired is getting a lot of eyeballs on Twitter. Many are tweeting with this hashtag in support of a Lahore teacher named Aasia Zubair, who was asked to leave her duties as a school teacher because of her appearance. This piece of news was published by Republic of Buzz who titled the story - "Teacher suspended for having ‘sexy-figure’: Lahore". The viral piece showed a photo of a girl in sheer white salwar kameez with a screenshot of another tweet claiming to recieve a termination letter from school for being too ‘fit’ or ‘erotic,’ with the hashtag #TooSexyToWorkSoFired. Netizens came in support of her, sharing their various opinion about the alleged decision of the unnamed school. At the same time, search for Aasia Zubair, the suspended teacher from Lahore also soared. Some of the keywords being Aasia Zubair Lahore, Aasia Zubair Pakistan, Aasia Zubair Lahore Pics, Aasia Zubair News, Aasia Zubair Tweet, Aasia Zubair Instagram Account, Teacher Suspended For Having Sexy Figure in Lahore, Teacher Suspended Lahore News, Teacher Suspended for Being Fit Lahore and so much has been searched online. However, there is a catch.

Twitter user, @AasiaZubair908 shared a screenshot of this news headline on August 19, 2020, ‘Teacher suspended for having ‘sexy-figure’: Lahore,’ along with a pic of a girl in salwar suit accompanied with another tweet (now deleted), also bearing the same username @AasiaZubair908, that explains the reason behind the #TooSexyToWorkSoFired viral trend. The tweet in question explains how she was fired by her school authorities on the basis of being ‘too sexy’ to teach students of secondary education.

An extract from Republic of Buzz report (publish date being August 17, 2020) reads, "A Teacher lost her job for some crazy reason by a local school’s administration. By reading the title, you have already figured out that this teacher got banned for being too sexy. Yes, too sexy. Let’s find out what exactly happened and who ruled out this ban." As for who is Aasia Zubair, the publication further states, "Her name is Aasia Zubair. She is 30 years old married woman with two children and is working as a teacher since last 12 years. On Tuesday, 11th of August, 2020, she was fired from her position on the basis of being ‘too sexy’ to teach students of secondary education."

Here's the Tweet and Screenshot of the News Outlet:

Wtf is dis pic.twitter.com/xsa7YFG9jT — Aasia Zubair (@Aasiazubair908) August 19, 2020

Soon, #TooSexyToWorkSoFired began to trend on Twitter. Netizens came out in support of her, criticising the management for sacking her citing an extremely absurd reason.

Check Reactions:

This is absolutely ridiculous, this should be taken up by major media to support this , highly demeaning and prejudiced behaviour. It seems like one has to become fat and ugly to keep a teaching job these days. Regards Zarak Khan — Zarak Khan (@ZarakMKhan) August 20, 2020

Netizens in Support:

I know this is cruel. If someone is fit then what’s the problem. It’s like punishing the victim. My heart goes out for you. May there is something better in store for you👍 — Rahul (@RahulIND01) August 21, 2020

They Are Upset With the School Authority:

Disgraceful & Absurd act by school authority. — Priya (@Priya20995529) August 20, 2020

However, soon many started pointing out glaring loopholes in the said narrative. For instance, a Twitter user who goes by the handle, @DeftyDeepa, writes, "Took me a while to understand why it was showing on my TL 🤦🏻‍♀️". This attentive user pointed out how Aasia Zubair had promoted her tweet to be in the news.

Took me a while to understand why it was showing on my TL 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/BDow98dfOt — Deepa (@DeftyDeepa) August 21, 2020

Meanwhile, another Twitterati shared the real vs photoshopped pic used in the publication's original news piece that led to this uproar.

Somebody seems to have used some photoshop pic.twitter.com/t8JttoNt0I — the exDem 🇺🇸🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@joysamcyborg) August 20, 2020

While netizens are breaking their heads trying to understand all the commotion about a fired school teacher, we feel the story is rather plain with all the chaos being started by the publication in the first place. In their copy, they have used photos of different women as you can see it for yourself in the below screenshots.

Screenshot From Republic of Buzz (File Image)

Screenshot From Republic of Buzz (File Image)

This appears to be a fabricated and untrue news piece with too many loopholes in the story such as different photos of women referred to as 'Aasia Zubair' in the article. Use of photoshop in viral salwar suit-clad girl's photo and importantly, there cannot be two Twitter account with the same username.

Fact check

