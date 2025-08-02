Fact Check: Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo Slap Video Turns Out Between Mohammad Hussain and SK Azharuddin? Old Smile Airways Incident Shared With False Claims

Mumbai, August 2: A video going viral on social media shows a passenger onboard IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata slapping a fellow traveller in the aircraft aisle on Friday, August 1. Many posts identified the accused as Mohammad Hussain and the victim as SK Azaruddin. In the video, the man was seen slapping the passenger unprovoked. The man, who was having a panic attack, was being helped by air hostesses when he was suddenly slapped by the accused.

Many social media users are sharing the video claiming Mohammad Hussain slapped SK Azaruddin, who was having a panic attack. "Amid Mohammad Hussain assaulted S.K. Azaruddin. But Arpit blamed Hindus," one user wrote. "This happened on a Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight. Video went viral, massive outrage followed. ‘Darr ka mahaul’ descended again. Turns out Amid Mohammad Hussain assaulted SK Azaruddin, who was having a panic attack," said another. Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Slam PM Narendra Modi Over US-India Trade Deal? Viral Post Attributed to US President Is Fake.

Fact Check Finds Old Smile Airways Incident Shared With False Claims

Fact-checking confirms that the video in question is from an older incident that took place on December 26, 2022, aboard a Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata. According to The Hindu, the altercation involved a passenger named Amid Mohammad Hussain, who was seated in 37C and refused to follow safety instructions such as fastening his seatbelt and straightening his seat, citing back pain. When he continued to be uncooperative despite repeated requests, another passenger, SK Azaruddin, confronted him and initiated a physical attack. Are Star-Marked INR 500 Notes Fake? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

Meanwhile, IndiGo has issued a statement on the incident occured on flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata on August 1. IndiGo, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.”

Claim : Mohammad Hussain slapped SK Azaruddin, who was having a panic attack on IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata Conclusion : The names used in the claim are from old incident that occured on a Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata in 2022. Full of Trash Clean

