Fact Check: PM Narendra Modi Travelled in Taxi To Meet Pope Francis? Photoshopped Image Going Viral On Social Media With False Claim

Photoshopped image with false claim that PM Narendra Modi travelled in a taxi to meet Pope Francis is going viral (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, October 31: In recent times, several fake news went viral on social media, spreading misinformation among the masses. One such fake news which claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled in a taxi to meet Pope Francis in The Vatican. However, the claim is fake. A photoshopped image of PM Modi departing from the Vatican in Volkswagen Passat is going viral. PM Narendra Modi Meets Pope Francis at Vatican, Extends Invitation to Visit India.

In the photoshopped image, a taxi plate was placed on the car in which the Prime Minister travelled to meet Pope Francis. In some fake images, below the number plate of the car, a fake taxi plate was also embedded. People are sharing the image, believing it to be true. They are taking a dig at PM Modi for being provided with a taxi during an official visit. However, in the original image tweeted by news agency ANI, there was no taxi plate on the car. Fake Letter Under The Name of PM Mudra Yojana Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth.

Photoshopped Image Going Viral:

Modi ji ka welcome 1 car bhi nahi TAXI pic.twitter.com/YBfrVyS7rG — Prashant Mishra (@prashant_betu) October 31, 2021

PM Modi enjoying taxi ride in Italy!! pic.twitter.com/dww0zCyACt — Khurshid Ahmed (@Khurshi82355647) October 31, 2021

Grand welcome of modi with TAxi 🚖 pic.twitter.com/jPwd8rXO8X — Tweet Singh (@tweetsinghh) October 31, 2021

Along with the Image, ANI tweeted, "PM Modi had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The meeting was scheduled only for 20 minutes but went on for an hour. PM & the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better, such as fighting climate change & removing poverty: Sources." People are advised to verify news before sharing them on social media.

Here Are Original Images:

PM Modi had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The meeting was scheduled only for 20 minutes but went on for an hour. PM & the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better such as fighting climate change &removing poverty: Sources pic.twitter.com/OdVYMkAuq1 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from the Vatican after his meeting with Pope Francis pic.twitter.com/KXdOyKvPSA — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Saturday met Pope Francis and invited him to visit India. Accepting PM Modi's invitation, the Pope said it was the "greatest gift" that the Indian leader could give him. The Prime Minister is in Rome for G20 Summit. He also met world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the summit.

Fact check

Claim : PM Narendra Modi travelled in a taxi to meet Pope Francis At the Vatican. Conclusion : The claim is fake. A photoshopped image is going viral Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2021 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).