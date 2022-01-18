February 2022 Has 4 Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays And Comes Once in 823 Years? Here's a Fact Check of The Viral Whatsapp Message

Is it true that February 2022 is a special lifetime event that happens once every 823 years?

Well, every Year Around February a message gets widely shared on social media that claims that this time each day in February is falling four times in a month. This coincidence comes once in 823 years. Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Boxer Punching A Banana Tree As 'Tonga Tsunami' Waves Hit Shores, Here's the Truth Behind the Clip

That except for the leap year, there are 28 days in February every year, whereas seven days a week, so every day of the week will fall four times.

If we spend time considering the calendar, we will quickly realise why the message’s main claim is wrong. Like most Februaries, February 2022 will have 28 days – exactly four weeks.

So the month will naturally have four of each day of the week. February 2022 will also have 28 days, and so four weeks and four of each day of the week.

Whereas, in the leap year, there are 29 days in the month of February. Due to this, one or the other day comes five times in a month, while the rest of the day falls four times. Fact Check: Did David Bowie Predict Rising Social Media Influence and Rise of Far-Right Governments Way Back in 1999? Here's the Truth of the Video That Simi Garewal Shared on Twitter

The post claimed that you can see this coincidence only once in 823 years. there is no such coincidence, except for the leap year, every day of the week in February comes four times. Therefore, the claim made in the viral post is false.

