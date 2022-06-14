Jaipur, June 14: Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at several petrol pumps in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and the city of Ahmedabad on Saturday evening after a rumour claiming that there will be a shortage of petrol and diesel was circulated. Many pump owners had to close the petrol pumps by midnight due to throng.

The petrol pumps across Rajasthan were jam-packed with two and four-wheeler vehicles after rumours of fuel shortage in the state were circulated on social media platforms. Many people fell victim to the fake news and rushed to the petrol pumps across the state at around midnight on Saturday to fill up their vehicles. Meanwhile, Shubham Gulecha, spokesperson for Rajasthan Petroleum Association, clarified that there is no shortage of fuel in the state. Today's Petrol Price In Indian Metro Cities - 14th June 2022.

Petrol pumps in Uttarakhand also witnessed hundreds of two and four-wheelers at most of the petrol pumps around midnight in the state following similar rumours. Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar has initiated a probe into the matter and has ordered strict actions against rumour-mongers. Petrol And Diesel Shortage Rumours in Uttarakhand Lead to Long Queues of Vehicles at Fuel Pumps; See Pics.

Check Tweet:

Uttarakhand| Due to rumours about petrol &diesel shortage, long queues of vehicles formed to refuel vehicles late last night. Instructions given to dept officers from CMO to clarify situation. Orders given to identify&take action against rumour-mongers: Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/eCgXSrHBhZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2022

Similarly, owing to a rumour of a possible strike by petrol pump owners, several stations in Ahmedabad city saw the arrival of hundreds of vehicles on Saturday midnight. There was also a rumour that Saudi Arabia has stopped the supply of crude oil to India. The petrol pump owners had to deal with the crowd and made many attempts to make them understand that no strike by petrol pumps is going to take place. However, the situation turned awry in a few hours and many petrol pumps had to be shut down, reported India TV.

