Long queues of motor-bikes and cars were formed at petrol pumps in Uttarakhand, as rumour of petrol & diesel shortage spread across the state, on Monday night. Petrol pumps across different cities, mainly Haridwar and Roorkee saw a humongous crowd at late night on June 13. Many workers at local pumps left the pump and ran away as per reports. Instructions have been given to department officers from CMO to clarify the situation. Dehradun DM, R Rajesh Kumar gave orders to identify and take strict action against the rumour-mongers.

See pics

Uttarakhand| Due to rumours about petrol &diesel shortage, long queues of vehicles formed to refuel vehicles late last night. Instructions given to dept officers from CMO to clarify situation. Orders given to identify&take action against rumour-mongers: Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/eCgXSrHBhZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2022

