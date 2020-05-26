Indian Army to Create Himachal Regiment Having Headquarters at Kangra? Check Truth Behind the Fake News Going Viral on Social Media

Himachal Regiment Fake News (Photo Credits: Twitter, @adgpi)

New Delhi, May 26: The Indian Army on Monday busted a fake news that was widely circulated on social media claiming that a separate Himachal Regiment will be formed in the Army. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Indian Army issued a clarification saying that no such plans have been announced and the information is fake and untrue. The claim made on social media platforms said that the Indian Army would create a Himachal Regiment which would have its headquarters at Kangra.

Dismissing the fake claim, a fact check report by Additional Directorate General of Public Interface (ADGPI), the official Twitter handle of the Indian Army, said that there is NO such plan of creating a separate Himachal Regiment in the Indian Army. The tweet added saying that these messages are fake and untrue and urged people to ‘stay away from rumours’. Indian Army Denies Reports of Soldiers Being Detained by China in Ladakh.

Here's the tweet by Indian Army:

There are NO such plan of creating a separate Himachal Regiment in the #IndianArmy. These Social Media messages are fake and untrue. — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 25, 2020

“Messages on Social Media are circulating about the creation of a #Himachal #Regiment having headquarters at #Kangra. Request guard against misinformation and #Fake messages", the tweet read. The clarification by the Indian Army came after several social media users showed willingness to join the special regiment which was claimed to be created for the youth of the mountain state.

Fact check