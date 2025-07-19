SportsCenter anchors Gary Striewski and Randy Scott recreated the viral Coldplay kiss cam moment featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot. The Coldplay concert kiss cam video featuring the two has taken the internet by storm, sparking memes and discussions and also a number of re-enactments of the viral moment. At a Coldplay concert in Boston, the kiss cam caught Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, a US-based software company, affectionately cuddling Kristin Cabot, the Chief People's Officer at the organisation. As soon as they were shown on the Jumbotron, Andy Byron ducked while Kristin Cabot hid her face. Coldplay's Chris Martin commented on the moment, saying, "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy." In their recreation of the viral moment, Randy Scott was seen hugging Gary Striewski from behind and they hilariously acted surprised while trying to hide. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Viral Video: Coldplay Concert Clip Goes Viral As Astronomer CEO and CPO Caught in Intimate Embrace on Jumbotron, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Comments!.

SportsCenter Anchors Recreate Viral Coldplay Concert Kiss Cam Moment

SportsCenter began today’s broadcast by recreating the viral cheating CEO from the Coldplay concert pic.twitter.com/mNjgC4Rm85 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)