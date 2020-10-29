Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti (KVMS) Providing Jobs Through Website Under Ministry of Agriculture? PIB Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, October 29: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that a website named Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti (KVMS) is offering job opportunities to people in the field of agriculture. The fake claim states that the employment opportunities have been offered by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. The fake news claims that people who are interesting in such job opportunities can register on the website- kvms.org.in. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare is the apex body for formulation and administration of the rules and regulations and laws related to agriculture in India. No Chinese Products During Diwali 2020 Ad Posted by ITBP? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

After the misleading news was widely shared on social media, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claim is fake and informed that there is no such website established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. "This claim is Fake. There is NO such website established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare", the PIB fact check stated.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

A website Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti(KVMS) offering employment opportunities is claiming to be established under @AgriGoI#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. There is NO such website established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. pic.twitter.com/yFpJOo5xeh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 26, 2020

Fake news is spreading on social media like wildfire ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The government had advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours that spread like wildfire on social media. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Fact check

Claim : A website Kisan Vikas Mitra Samiti(KVMS) offering employment opportunities is claiming to be established under Ministry of Agriculture. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that the claim is Fake and there is NO such website established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Full of Trash Clean

