No Chinese Products During Diwali 2020 Ad Posted by ITBP? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, October 29: A viral post is being widely shared on social media platforms claiming that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has issued an advertisement urging people not to buy Chinese products during Diwali. The fake advertisement that is going viral on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp claims that the advertisement has been put up by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The claim states that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has sponsored the advertisement stating that while the ITBP protects the borders, people should support it by not buying Chinese products during Diwali. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that this claim is fake and the ITBP has not issued no such advertisement. India’s Imports From China Have Increased by 27% During April-August? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Know Truth Behind Viral Tweet.

Here's the tweet:

The government has advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours that spread like wildfire on social media. Many such fake news have been spreading on social media ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Fact check

Claim : An advertisement viral on social media claims that the ITBP has sponsored an advertisement urging people not to buy Chinese products during Diwali. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that the claim is fake as no such advertisement has been released by ITBP

