Lockdown To Be Re-Imposed in India Till January 31, 2021 To Curb Spread of COVID-19? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Document

New Delhi, January 30: A viral message is being shared on social media platforms claiming that that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the Central government has ordered a complete lockdown in India till January 31, 2021. The fake news claims that the government has taken this decision to contain the spread of coronavirus. The claim states that apart from the nationwide lockdown, the government has also prohibited all types of large assemblies and all religious, political and cultural congregations.

The claim states: "A document is being shared on social media with a claim that the government has ordered a complete lockdown in the country till January 31, 2021, to contain Coronavirus". Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the news is completely baseless and false. The PIB issued a statement saying that the news is 'fake' and added saying that the government has not announced any such nationwide lockdown till January 31.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Claim: A document is being shared on social media with a claim that the government has ordered a complete #Lockdown in the country till January 31, 2021, to contain #Coronavirus.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India pic.twitter.com/7m6fAmshbD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 29, 2021

Earlier in November 2020, a similar fake news on government imposing a nationwide lockdown from December 1, 2020 had gone viral on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, triggering panic and confusion among people. Rubbishing the claims, a fact check by PIB stated that the tweet was morphed and no such decision was taken by the government.

Fact check

Claim : A document is being shared on social media with a claim that the government has ordered a complete lockdown in India till January 31. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB stated that this claim is fake as no such announcement has been made by the Government of India. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).