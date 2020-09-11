LPG Vitarak Chayan Approval Letter Offering Hindustan Gas Dealership, LPG Distributorships Is Fake! PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fraudulent Letter and Website

New Delhi, September 11: A fake approval letter by LPG Vitarak Chayan offering Hindustan Gas Dealership/ LPG Distributorships is being widely circulated on social media platforms. The misleading post claims that people who have been selected for the distributorships will have to pay Rs 14,500 as security deposit which will be refundable. The post added that after the payment is confirmed, the company will give the registered certificate and user ID password. The fraudulent letter also mentions the steps to pay the registration fees online on a fake website. Arunachal Pradesh Villagers Living Near McMahon Line in Tawang Vacate Village Amid Rising Tension Between India and China?

The claim states that: 'An approval letter by LPG Vitarak Chayan offering Hindustan Gas Dealership/ LPG Distributorships'. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the letter is fake and the fraudulent letter and website are created to dupe applicants. The government has time and again urged people not to fall a prey to these fake websites. People can check the authentic information on the official website http://lpgvitarakchayan.in and not believe in such rumours.

Here's the tweet:

Claim: An approval letter by LPG Vitarak Chayan offering Hindustan Gas Dealership/ LPG Distributorships#PIBFACTCHECK: The letter is #FAKE. The fraudulent letter and website are created to dupe applicants. Visit official website https://t.co/fFQaK8cZhI for authentic information pic.twitter.com/J3ORNAKkxk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 9, 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, fake news is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms, triggering panic among people. In a bid to curb fake news, the government has urged people of the country not to believe in such fake news. The government has taken several initiatives to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake information which is being floated on digital platforms.

