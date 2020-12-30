Microsoft Acquired Sony for a Landmark Deal of $130 Billion? Here’s the Truth Behind The Fake News Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, December 30: A viral news is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the tech giant Microsoft has acquired its arch-rival Sony in the gaming space. The bizarre news on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp took many by surprise. The fake news report by a Spanish portal that dominated the news platforms stated that Microsoft had acquired Sony with all its divisions, including Sony Music and its gaming division.

The misleading news hinted at Microsoft Corporations acquiring all divisions of rival multinational conglomerate Sony Corporations, in a landmark $130 billion deal. Earlier this year, Microsoft had acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of noted video game publisher Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion. The claim made by the Spanish portal said: Microsoft acquired all divisions of Sony, including PlayStation, for $130 billion. However, the fact is, no such deal has been signed majorly because there was no official statement by Microsoft or Sony to an apparent landmark deal such as this even after the news made headlines. Old Sony PlayStation Games Emulated by Developers Onto Microsoft Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S.

The misleading news article was shared by a website called "Microsofters". The rumour also stated that the deal entailed Microsoft acquiring various divisions of Sony Corp including Sony Pictures, Sony Music, PlayStation divisions, among others. The report also mentioned of Microsoft’s VP of Gaming, Phil Spencer, thus making it sound more convincing. But as it turns out, the report is fake and the truth is Microsoft has NOT acquired Sony.

Fact check

Claim : Microsoft acquired all divisions of Sony, including PlayStation, for $130 billion. Conclusion : The fact is, no such deal has been signed majorly because there was no official statement by Microsoft or Sony to an apparent landmark deal such as this.

