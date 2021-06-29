President Ram Nath Kovind Visited Showroom Without Convoy on Wife’s Invitation? PIB Fact-Check Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, June 29: A fake post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that President Ram Nath Kovind suddenly reached a showroom without his official convoy on the invitation of his wife Savita Kovind. The fake claim is being widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. The fake post further goes on to claim that the President went on a shopping spree with his wife and daughter in Hazratganj in Lucknow.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claims made in the news report are completely fake and baseless. The fact check revealed that President Kovind did not go to any such place. Moreover, it added that the information is completely fake and the President and his wife Savita Kovind did not go to any such showroom as mentioned in the claim. Kanpur: Traffic Jam Claims Woman Entrepreneur Vandana Mishra's Life; Police Commissioner Apologises, President Ram Nath Kovind Expresses Grief.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

On June 25, the President embarked on a train journey to visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh, where he interacted with his old acquaintances from school days and the early days of his social service. It would be after a gap of 15 years that an incumbent president is travelling by train. The President boarded a special presidential train from Safdarjung railway station to Kanpur. On June 26, a police sub-inspector and three head constables were suspended on Saturday in connection with the death of an ailing woman who got held up at a traffic stop here during President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit.

Fact check

