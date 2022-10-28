Rishi Sunak Spotted Partying at Ibiza Club? Old Video of UK PM’s Doppelganger Confuses Netizens, Here’s the Truth

New Delhi, October 28: Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK, replacing his rival Liz Truss. After his appointment, many videos the the British Prime minister are going viral on social media with misleading claims. A viral video shows a man dancing and partying on a beach with claims that the man is Rishi Sunak.

A video showing a doppelganger of United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dancing at a club in Ibiza is widely circulating on social media with a false claim that it shows Sunak unwinding. Fact Check: Boston University Researchers Created New COVID-19 Strain That Can Kill 80% of People It Infects? Here’s the Truth

However, the viral claim is false. The man in the viral video is Rishi Sunak's doppelganger. People have discovered that there is a lookalike of the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and he likes to party. Fact Check: WhatsApp Message Claiming Helmet No More Mandatory For Bikers Under Limits of Civic Bodies in Across India Goes Viral, Government Issues Clarification

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Lineker (@waynelineker)

A video is surfacing online that shows the doppelganger of Rishi Sunak dancing, drinking, and raging in Ibiza. Wayne Lineker, the owner of the O Beach Club in Ibiza, had shared a video of a clubgoer throwing shapes, who looks similar to Britain PM Rishi Sunak. It is to be noted that Ibiza is a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern coast of the Iberian Peninsula.

Claim : Viral Video Shows Rishi Sunak Dancing on a Beach Conclusion : The Viral claim is fake. The man in the viral video is Sunak’s Doppelganger. Full of Trash Clean

