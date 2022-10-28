New Delhi, October 28: Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK, replacing his rival Liz Truss. After his appointment, many videos the the British Prime minister are going viral on social media with misleading claims. A viral video shows a man dancing and partying on a beach with claims that the man is Rishi Sunak.

Fake Claims Go Viral on Social Media:

A video showing a doppelganger of United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dancing at a club in Ibiza is widely circulating on social media with a false claim that it shows Sunak unwinding. Fact Check: Boston University Researchers Created New COVID-19 Strain That Can Kill 80% of People It Infects? Here’s the Truth

However, the viral claim is false. The man in the viral video is Rishi Sunak's doppelganger. People have discovered that there is a lookalike of the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and he likes to party. Fact Check: WhatsApp Message Claiming Helmet No More Mandatory For Bikers Under Limits of Civic Bodies in Across India Goes Viral, Government Issues Clarification

Fact Check of Viral Claims:

Here’s Video of Rishi Sunak’s Doopelganger Dancing: 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wayne Lineker (@waynelineker)

A video is surfacing online that shows the doppelganger of Rishi Sunak dancing, drinking, and raging in Ibiza. Wayne Lineker, the owner of the O Beach Club in Ibiza, had shared a video of a clubgoer throwing shapes, who looks similar to Britain PM Rishi Sunak. It is to be noted that Ibiza is a Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea off the eastern coast of the Iberian Peninsula.

Fact check

Rishi Sunak Spotted Partying at Ibiza Club? Old Video of UK PM’s Doppelganger Confuses Netizens, Here’s the Truth
Claim :

Viral Video Shows Rishi Sunak Dancing on a Beach

Conclusion :

The Viral claim is fake. The man in the viral video is Sunak’s Doppelganger.

Full of Trash
Clean

