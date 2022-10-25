Multiple users online have claimed that Boston University researchers have created a new COVID-19 strain that can kill 80 percent of the people it infects. However, the news is fake. It must be noted that the research was conducted on mice only and as such, cannot be generalized to determine its impact on humans. Electricity Bill Scam Alert! Chandigarh Police Urge People To Not Fall Prey to WhatsApp Message Asking To Clear Power Bill.

New COVID-19 Strain Can Kill 80% of People It Infects

Users online are claiming that Boston University researchers created a new COVID-19 strain that can kill 80% of people it infects. The research, however, was conducted on mice only and as such, cannot be generalized to determine its impact on humans https://t.co/WrXvXs4SGd — Reuters Fact Check (@ReutersFacts) October 25, 2022

