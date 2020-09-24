New Delhi, September 24: Social media is abuzz with reports that the central government has decided to levy a tax on school textbooks. As the reports on tax being imposed on school textbooks were going viral, the government issued a clarification, terming them as fake news. The clarification came from the PIB Fact Check, a central government's department which counters misinformation on government-related scheme and policies. Students From Class 8 to PUC 1 Will Be Given Laptops at Rs 3,500 by MCA Under COVID-19 Online Education Purpose? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake Ad.

"Claim: It is being claimed on social media that the central government has imposed tax on school books. This claim is fake. There is no tax on school textbooks," read a tweet by PIB Fact Check. At a time when fake news is rampant on social media platforms and misinformation spreads like a wildfire, LatestLY advises its users to be cautious. Cinema Halls to Re-Open in India From October 1? PIB Fact Check Debunks The Fake Report.

No Tax Imposed on School Textbooks by Centre:

दावा: सोशल मीडिया पर यह दावा किया जा रहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने स्कूली किताबों पर टैक्स लगा दिया है। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। स्कूली टेक्स्ट बुक्स पर कोई टैक्स नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/OsvfgYMOgC — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 24, 2020

Don't believe anything or everything that you receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook and Twitter. Make sure you verify facts before sharing anything on social media. Follow LatestLY.com or Press Information Bureau for verified news and updates related to government schemes and policies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).