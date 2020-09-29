New Delhi, September 29: A portal has claimed that the Centre is running a scheme under which families falling below the poverty line (BPL) can get Rs 50,000 financial aid for their daughters' marriages. The scheme is called Pradhan Mantri Balika Anudan Yojna, according to the portal. However, the government on Tuesday dismissed this report, clarifying no such scheme has been launched by it. Tax Imposed on School Textbooks by Centre? PIB Fact Check Terms Viral Reports Fake News.

"A website is claiming that the central government will provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for marriage of daughters of BPL category families under Pradhan Mantri Balika Anudan Yojana. This claim is fake. Such a scheme is not being run by the central government," said the PIB Fact Check on Twitter. PIB Fact Check is a dedicated platform that counters misinformation related to government schemes and policies.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News of Centre Giving Rs 50,000 For Daughter's Marriage to BPL Families:

Recently, the PIB Fact Check debunked the fake news of the centre providing Rs 4 lakh loan to all women in the country under the so-called Vaibhav Laxmi Yojana. LatestLY advises its readers not to believe anything or everything that you receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook and Twitter. Make sure you verify facts before sharing anything on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).