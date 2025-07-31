Tesla Robotaxis Crashed Into Each Other in Austin? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video of Waymo Car Crash in Arizona Shared With False Claim

Phoenix, July 31: A viral video circulating on social media claims that two Tesla robotaxis crashed into each other in Austin, Texas. The footage shows two autonomous vehicles stopped after an apparent collision, with users asserting that Tesla’s self-driving technology is to blame. The video has triggered debates online about the safety of autonomous vehicles and the reliability of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

However, a closer look reveals that the video is being misrepresented. The incident did not involve Tesla vehicles, nor did it occur in Austin.

Viral Video Claims 2 Tesla Robotaxis Crashed in Austin

🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2025

In reality, the video captures a crash involving two Waymo robotaxis near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona on July 30, 2025, between 3 PM and 4 PM. Both vehicles were operated by Waymo, Alphabet Inc’s autonomous driving division, and were part of its self-driving Jaguar fleet registered in Arizona. Waymo Crash in US: Waymo-Operated Jaguar Crashes Into Another Self-Driving Car at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Arizona, Video Surfaces.

Incident Involved Waymo Vehicles in Phoenix

Waymo Crash at Phoenix Sky Harbor AirPort #waymocrash pic.twitter.com/RVqfZv0nQW — The Tumbleweed (@thetumbleweedX) July 30, 2025

Waymo has issued a statement regarding the accident involving two of its autonomous vehicles near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on July 30, 2025. According to the statement, Waymo confirmed that the collision occurred and that there were no passengers in either… — No Safe Words (@Cyber_Trailer) July 31, 2025

Waymo has confirmed the incident in an official statement, clarifying that no passengers were inside either vehicle at the time of the crash. The company stated that it is currently investigating the cause and will release more information as it becomes available. A witness recording the video at the scene can be heard saying, “Waymo’s just crashed, here at the Phoenix airport.” Elon Musk Buying Real Madrid Viral News Fact Check: Is Tesla Owner Set to Buy Los Blancos and Fire Manager Xabi Alonso? Here's The Truth.

The confusion may have stemmed from the growing public interest in Tesla’s upcoming Robotaxi service and CEO Elon Musk’s frequent criticism of LiDAR-based systems like Waymo’s. Ironically, the crash video surfaced just days after Musk mocked Waymo on social media for a near-miss incident involving one of their cars.

As of now, the claims linking the crash to Tesla in Austin are not supported by facts. The video is real, but the vehicles involved were Waymo, not Tesla.

Claim : A viral video claims that two Tesla robotaxis crashed into each other in Austin, Texas. Conclusion : The video actually shows a crash between two Waymo robotaxis in Phoenix, Arizona — not Tesla vehicles in Austin. Full of Trash Clean

