Video of Chinese People Walking Like Penguins Allegedly After COVID-19 Anal Swabs Goes Viral on Social Media, China Calls It ‘Fake’ News

Beijing, February 1: A viral video of Chinese people walking like penguins allegedly after taking a COVID-19 test using anal swabs, is going viral on social media platforms. The video, that has been watched by people across the world, shows a cotton swab being inserted about two-to-three centimetres into the anus in tests that use anal swabs. After the video went viral on social media, the Chinese authorities issued a clarification saying that the video showing people walking like penguins after taking the coronavirus test is a 'fake' video.

The video has likely been viewed millions of times on Chinese social network platforms. The viral video that is being widely circulated shows people walking stiff-legged with their arms are stretched sideways. The video shows people leaving a hospital following an anal swab test. However, the authorities assured citizens that they would not waddle like the flightless birds after undergoing the medical procedure. Man Eating Bat Sandwich in Australian Ad Sparks Controversy, Camping Advert Investigated for COVID-19 Reference (Watch Video).

Here's the tweet:

The anal swab better not come to the USA or there will be no more testing!!! It causes people to walk like penguins!!! pic.twitter.com/eJlQBMsytj — davidthejoker (@davidthejoker4) February 1, 2021

China said that it has increased the number of vaccines undergoing clinical trials to 16 from 11 to step up supplies at home and abroad. China is conducting clinical trials of 16 COVID-19 vaccines, seven of which have entered phase-III trials and one has conditionally hit the market, Wu Yuanbin, an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology, was quoted as saying by the state-run CGTN TV.

Fact check

Claim : A video of Chinese People Walking Like Penguins Allegedly After COVID-19 Anal Swabs Goes Viral Conclusion : Authorities in China have issued a clarification saying that the video showing people walking like penguins is a fake video. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).