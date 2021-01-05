The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down people's travel plans from around the world. But making a joke about it to encourage travel is definitely not the right way. An Australian camping retailer is now under investigation for making reference to the COVID-19 pandemic by showing a man eating a 'bat sandwich'. Advertising Standards Bureau, the country's advertising watchdog is investigating a camping commercial by Boating Camping Fishing store. While encouraging people to explore their own backyard, the ad has a man saying the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic was caused by someone eating a bat. Last year, a video of woman drinking a whole bat soup had sent internet into a tizzy.

The ad shows a family camping and enjoying back home instead of visiting abroad for holidays. Although it highlights the positives of enjoying within one's backyard, the man makes a reference of someone eating a bat! The video shows the man eating a sandwich in shape of a bat. Now there has been no clear source of whether bats caused coronavirus spread, so it is facing flak for joking about it. Earlier this Christmas, an ad showing Santa Claus contracting COVID-19 was also slammed online.

Here's The Ad:

People's curiosity about bat soup was also seen among food trends of 2020 in India. The Advertising Standards Bureau received several complaints about the BCF commercial. Meanwhile, the camping company spokesperson said that it was meant to be a light-hearted marketing technique. Talking about it, a BCF official said, "Of course we understand the severity of the pandemic and spread of Covid-19 but it is clear that this ad is framed in the same spirit." The bat sandwich sequence is now edited out for showing on TV.

