Viral Message Claiming ICMR Will Study Immunity of Indigenous Assamese As Not a Single Case of COVID-19 Found in Them Is Fake, Here Is the Fact Check by PIB

ICMR to Study on Immunity of Indigenous Assamese is Fake (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, April 23: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India, fake news and misinformation is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms. At the time when the country is battling the deadly virus, social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp are flooded with fake news, creating more panic among people. In a latest such case, a tweet was widely circulating claiming that not a single positive case of COVID-19 has occurred in any indigenous Assamese in entire India following which the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) may conduct a study on their immunity.

The tweet claimed that ICMR may conduct study on the immunity etc, of indigenous Assamese people as no COVID-19 cases have emerged from them. However, in response to this tweet, Prof. Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR says "There are no such studies on this aspect at this moment by ICMR".

Here's the Claim by A Social Media User:

A senior specialist in WHO, India told me a striking fact about Covid19 in Assam: Not a single positive case of Covid19 has occurred in any indigenous Assamese person in entire India So, am told ICMR may do a study on immunity etc of indigenous Assamese @himantabiswa @JPNadda — A/Prof (Dr) Sanjib Goswami 🇮🇳🇦🇺 (@DrSanjivG) April 22, 2020

Here's The Fact Check by PIB Guwahati:

Claim: Study on Immunity of Indigenous Assamese by ICMR as not a single case of #COVID19 Fact Check: DG, @ICMRDELHI says "No studies on this aspect at the moment". Information contained in the said tweet is #FakeNewshttps://t.co/MObexVIYgz@PIB_India @MIB_India @DrSanjivG pic.twitter.com/crs1z12cZM — PIB in Assam (@PIB_Guwahati) April 22, 2020

While urging unity and brotherhood in fight against coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on LinkedIn said that COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. However, dismissing the claim, a fact check report by Press Information Bureau (PIB) Guwahati said this news is FALSE & BASELESS and advised people to refrain from spreading such false information.

On Wednesday, Assam reported no new COVID-19 case for the seventh consecutive day, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state currently has 14 active coronavirus cases, out of the 34 people who tested positive and one died, while 19 have been cured and released from hospitals.

