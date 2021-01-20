Woman Sues Samsung After Her Cell Phone Got Stuck in Her Vagina? Here's a Fact Check Analysing This Piece of 'News' Doing Rounds on Twitter

Recently, a few tweets were doing the rounds on social media that carry a screenshot of what looks like a news report saying that a "woman was suing Samsung for $1.8 million after she got her cellphone stuck in her vagina". This screenshot has gone viral and many internet users are sharing it with different reactions. While some are confused some have a lot of questions. BUT is it true? Did a woman stick a Samsung mobile phone inside her vagina and then later sued Samsung for it? Let's figure out. Did Gay Couple Celebrate World’s First Anal Birth After Successful Rectal-Ovary Transplant? Here's What You Need to Know About This Same-Sex Couple's Story.

The screenshot includes an article by World News Daily Report (WNDR) and is titled "WOMAN SUES SAMSUNG FOR $1.8M AFTER CELL PHONE GETS STUCK INSIDE HER VAGINA". It also carries a picture of a woman who seems to be wiping tears from her left eye along with a man. The website has done many "body cavity" related stories before they post articles about people inserting weird items in the most bizarre body parts for example how a "man got his head stuck in a woman’s vagina, etc." WNDR posted on September 20, 2018, an article reporting that a woman was suing Samsung for $1.8 million after she got her cellphone stuck in her vagina. Here's how it goes:

"An Albuquerque woman is suing Samsung for $1.8 million after she necessitated medical attention after inserting her cell phone inside her vagina and was unable to retrieve it for 96 hours.

Salma Briant, 39, claims her medical bills at the University of New Mexico Hospital amount to $1,168,000 and that she has suffered from severe psychological distress because of the whole ordeal.

Briant said she first inserted the cell phone inside her vagina as a dare from one of her friends but quickly realized that the phone would not come out."

This is NOT true because the website is based on satire and none of what they publish can be linked to reality. Their disclaimer section reads: "WNDR assumes however all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any persons, living, dead, or undead is purely a miracle."

Also, the photograph that goes with the story is not that of a woman named Salma Briant. She is Kiersten Pyke, who filed a lawsuit against actor Tom Sizemore alleging that he had molested her when she was 11 years old. This is not the first "satirical" story of bizarre nature published by the website. They have written on how "a terrorist’s attempting to smuggle a grenade in his anus" and how "a babysitter’s stealing a baby by concealing it inside of her vagina" amongst many others.

Fact check

Claim : Woman Sues Samsung After Her Cellphone Got Stuck in Her Vagina Conclusion : The article was satirical in nature published by World News Daily Report (WNDR)

