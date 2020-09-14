A screenshot of a story about a gay couple who gave birth to a child "anally" after a receiving a "rectal-ovary transplant" is doing the rounds on social media. The story also calls it "world's first anal birth" and describes the whole journey of birthing by this same-sex couple. However, it is important to know the truth behind what is also being called a borderline homophobic story. Is it true? Did the first anal birthing take place? Let's know the truth behind the "SAME-SEX COUPLE CELEBRATES WORLD’S FIRST ANAL BIRTH AFTER SUCCESSFUL RECTAL-OVARY TRANSPLANT" story.

Some screenshots doing rounds on social media also have the headline "Did a Gay Couple ‘Celebrate the World’s First Anal Birth’?" However, the story was first published by World News Daily Report which is a satirical site. The story talks about a gay couple in the US who were seen celebrating the world’s first anal birth. The story goes: "James Bent, 37, received donated ovaries from his sister Leila Bent, 32, which were later successfully transplanted into his rectum and which enabled the anal birth to occur." The article also, stated that "LGBTQ community worldwide has received the news of the rectal birth with open arms as the revolutionary medical procedure could enable millions of fertility-challenged couples to procreate".

They also added a doctor's comment saying: “This medical procedure will not only be useful to male same-sex couples but also to heterosexual couples where the male partner wishes to experience the process of pregnancy for himself,” Dr Peter Krisnawasti told reporters- quotes worldnewsdailyreport.com in their story.

Is It True That Male Same-Sex Couple Has Successfully Given Birth Anally

The website World News Daily write satire-based articles where they make fictional characters to present stories with the most bizarre headlines. They make these articles seems so real that many times people share screengrabs of the headline on social media as if it is real, thus shaping it in the form of fake information on the internet. The website clearly mentions at the end of their page: "World News Daily Report assumes all responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and for the fictional nature of their content. All characters appearing in the articles in this website – even those based on real people – are entirely fictional and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle."

About The Photograph

Also, the photograph used is of two shirtless fathers holding their newborn baby boy. The viral picture is from the year 2014 of two Toronto dads who were emotional after baby Milo was born during WorldPride to fathers Frank Nelson, 44, and BJ Barone, 34. The moving picture used out of context here captures a very emotional moment. Here's the article.

